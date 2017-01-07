Reynolds, Fisher laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery

1:06 Scott County girls make statement Pause

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:32 Isaac Humphries thinks he is out of his slump

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler