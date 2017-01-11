Coen brothers to make their first TV series

1:29 Attorney General Beshear calls $500,000 Bevin report 'grossly political' Pause

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

2:36 Senate President: Jobs main job of 2017 Session

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

4:09 Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox come through at Vandy

4:58 Bryce Drew thought Vandy was in position to win

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally