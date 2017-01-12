Celebrities

January 12, 2017 8:27 PM

NYC announce $2M diversity effort for nonprofit theaters

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York City is earmarking over $2 million to increase diversity in nonprofit theaters.

The city's Theater Subdistrict Council will provide the funds to 11 organizations, including the Roundabout Theater Company, the Brooklyn Academy of Music and Harlem Stage.

The funds will go to paid training and mentorship opportunities. The city hopes the effort will provide minorities with more access to backstage careers like stage handling, lighting and administrative work.

The grants were announced Thursday.

