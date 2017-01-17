Denver woman died during shooting at Mexico music festival

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant Pause

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

0:50 Joel Justus: We haven't seen best of Bam Adebayo

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way