'Hidden Figures' shocks Screen Actors Guild Awards

Crew members install a Screen Actors Guild Award "Actor" statue onstage for Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Crew members David Salas, left, and Marc D'Larosa carry a roll of red carpet for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony outside the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Screen Actors Guild "Actor" statues are seen in the ballroom for Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Lucas Hedges, right, and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." The casts for “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hidden Figures” and “Captain Fantastic” have been nominated for the Screen Actors’ ensemble award. The 23rd annual SAG Awards will air live starting at 8 pm Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP
Claire Folger
This image released by A24 Films shows Mahershala Ali, left, and Alex Hibbert in a scene from, "Moonlight." The casts for “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hidden Figures” and “Captain Fantastic” have been nominated for the Screen Actors’ ensemble award. The 23rd annual SAG Awards will air live starting at 8 pm Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
A24 via AP
David Bornfriend
Janelle Monae arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Ariel Winter arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Michelle Dockery arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Matt Sayles
Janelle Monae arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Judith Light arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Julius Tennon, from left, Viola Davis and Thandie Newton arrive at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Matt Sayles
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Simon Helberg, left, and Jocelyn Towne display protest signs against the U.S. policy of temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Viggo Mortensen, left, and Kathryn Hahn speak at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Fences" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Damien Chazelle arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
William H. Macy poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "Shameless" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Meryl Streep, left, and Viola Davis attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
The cast and crew of "Orange is the New Black" pose in the press room with the awards for the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Lily Tomlin accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Veep" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Taylor Schilling, center, and the cast of "Orange Is the New Black" accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Bryan Cranston appears backstage with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "All the Way" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Matt Sayles
Emma Stone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "La La Land" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Comments