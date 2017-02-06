10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:
1. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FILES DEFENSE OF TRAVEL BAN
The fierce battle over Trump's travel and refugee ban edges up the judicial escalator, headed for a possible final face-off at the Supreme Court.
2. WHO'S SAYING THEY CAN'T ABIDE TRUMP'S BAN
Silicon Valley's biggest companies are taking a strong stand against the travel ban, saying high tech needs immigrants' creativity and energy to stay competitive.
3. ISRAELI GOVERNMENT TAKES ANOTHER PRO-SETTLER STEP
Israel's parliament passes a contentious law meant to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land.
4. PATRIOTS' QB BREATHING RARIFIED AIR
With a record five Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady has established himself as the measuring stick for quarterbacks, NFL players and, just maybe, for all team-sport athletes.
5. SYRIAN REBELS TURNING GUNS ON ONE ANOTHER
The clashes represent some of the worst infighting yet between the ragtag rebel groups and insurgents trying to oust Assad.
6. HOW BUS TOUR DEPARTS FROM BEATEN PATH
Instead of taking folks to historic plazas and churches, the new Corruptour shines a spotlight on the murky world of graft in Mexico.
7. COUNTERMEASURES FOR ONLINE FALSEHOODS
From less-than-useful browser add-ons to legislative bills calling for news literacy education, grassroots efforts are underway to fight "fake news."
8. DASHCAM VIDEO CAPTURES FIREBALL
A meteor over Lake Michigan lights up the early morning sky across several states in the Midwest.
9. WHAT'S LIKELY TO ROIL THE OSCARS
For those wondering if the Academy Awards will get political this year, the film academy's president all but confirms it at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon.
10. IN COLLEGE HOOPS, A WAR OF ATTRITION
Gonzaga stays put at No. 1 in the AP men's basketball poll following a week in which all but four of the top 10 teams lost at least one game.
