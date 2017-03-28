Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 2-8

April 2: Actress Linda Hunt is 72. Singer Emmylou Harris is 70. Actress Pamela Reed is 68. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 64. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 56. Actor Christopher Meloni ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 56. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 56. Country singer Billy Dean is 55. Actor Clark Gregg ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 55. Actress Jana Marie Hupp ("Ed") is 53. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 50. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 48. Actor Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones") is 42. Actor Adam Rodriguez ("Criminal Minds," ''CSI: Miami") is 42. Actor Michael Fassbender ("Shame," ''Inglourious Basterds") is 40. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 38. Actress Bethany Joy Galeotti ("One Tree Hill") is 36. Singer Lee Dewyze ("American Idol") is 31. Country singer Chris Janson is 31. Actor Drew Van Acker ("Training Day," ''Pretty Little Liars") is 31. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV's "Fargo," ''Breaking Bad") is 29.
April 3: Actress Doris Day is 95. Actress Marsha Mason is 75. Singer Wayne Newton is 75. Singer Tony Orlando is 73. Singer Richard Thompson is 68. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 67. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 61. Actor Alec Baldwin is 59. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 58. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 56. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 55. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 49. Actress Jennie Garth is 45. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 43. Actor Matthew Goode ("Downton Abbey," ''The Good Wife") is 39. Actress Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") is 35. Singer Leona Lewis is 32. Actress Amanda Bynes is 31. Actress Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") is 30. Actress Hayley Kiyoko ("CSI: Cyber") is 26.
April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 73. Actress Christine Lahti ("Chicago Hope") is 67. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 66. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 61. Actor Hugo Weaving ("The Matrix," ''Lord of the Rings") is 57. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 55. Talk-show host Graham Norton is 54. Comedian David Cross ("Arrested Development," ''Mr. Show") is 53. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 52. Actress Nancy McKeon is 51. Country singer Clay Davidson is 46. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 46. Singer Jill Scott is 45. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 45. Magician David Blaine is 44. Singer Kelly Price is 44. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 43. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 42. Actor James Roday ("Psych") is 41. Actress Natasha Lyonne ("Orange Is The New Black," ''American Pie") is 38. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears ("Zoey 101") is 26. Actress Daniela Bobadilla ("Anger Management") is 24. Singer Austin Mahone is 21.
April 5: Horror filmmaker Roger Corman is 91. Country singer Tommy Cash is 77. Actor Michael Moriarty ("Law and Order") is 76. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 75. Actor Max Gail ("Sons and Daughters," ''Barney Miller") is 74. Actress Jane Asher is 71. Actor Mitch Pileggi ("The X Files") is 65. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 51. Country singer Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry is 50. Singer Paula Cole is 49. Actress Krista Allen ("Baywatch," ''What About Brian") is 46. Country singer Pat Green is 45. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 44. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 42. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 36. Actress Hayley Atwell ("Marvel's Agent Carter") is 35. Actress Lily James ("Downton Abbey") is 28.
April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 80. Actor Roy Thinnes ("The Invaders") is 79. Actor John Ratzenberger ("Cheers") is 70. Actress Marilu Henner ("Taxi," ''Evening Shade") is 65. Singer-guitarist Frank Black of The Pixies is 52. Actress Ari Meyers ("Kate & Ally") is 48. Actor Paul Rudd is 48. Actor Jason Hervey ("The Wonder Years") is 45. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 44. Actor Zach Braff ("Scrubs") is 42. Actor Joel Garland ("Orange Is The New Black") is 42. Actress Candace Cameron Bure ("Full House") is 41. Musician Robert Glasper is 39. Actor Charlie McDermott ("The Middle") is 27.
April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 82. Singer Charlie Thomas of The Drifters is 80. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 78. Actress Roberta Shore ("The Virginian") is 74. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 70. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 69. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 66. Singer Janis Ian is 66. Actor Jackie Chan is 63. Actor Russell Crowe is 53. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 53. Actor Bill Bellamy ("Last Comic Standing," ''Fastlane") is 52. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 42. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 32. Actor Ed Speleers ("Downton Abbey") is 29. Actor Conner Rayburn ("According to Jim") is 18.
April 8: Comedian Shecky Greene is 91. Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 76. Singer J.J. Jackson is 76. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 76. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 75. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 70. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 66. Singer-actor John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 57. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N' Roses) is 55. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 54. Singer Julian Lennon is 54. Actor Dean Norris ("Breaking Bad," ''Under the Dome") is 54. Rapper Biz Markie is 53. Actress Robin Wright is 51. Actress Patricia Arquette is 49. Actor JR Bourne (TV's "Teen Wolf," ''Revenge") is 47. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 47. Actress Emma Caulfield ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") is 44. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 36. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 33. Actor Taran Noah Smith ("Home Improvement") is 33. Guitarist Jamie Sierota of Echosmith is 24. Actress Sadie Calvano ("Mom") is 20.
Comments