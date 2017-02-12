‘La La Land’ takes five prizes at British academy awards

1:50 John Calipari: We tried to defend for first time in three weeks Pause

0:38 Hawkins and Briscoe: Fire alarms at UK hotel no excuse

0:46 Condo owner describes CenterCourt problems

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:54 West Virginia senator urges Congress to do more for retired coal miners on Senate floor

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:12 Calipari on fire alarms: I put the pillow over my head

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground