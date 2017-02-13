In Corinth, an artist restores stained glass windows

You can probably count on the fingers of one hand the number of people in Northern New England who are professional makers and restorers of stained glass: Kathy Chapman is one of them.
At her studio in Corinth, Chapman is repairing a series of windows from St. Bernard's, a Catholic church in Keene, N.H. Although she also creates her own stained glass windows, for herself and on commission, restoring church windows is her bread and butter.
There are many churches in Vermont and New Hampshire, but with dwindling congregations and equally dwindling funds, Chapman said, they can only afford to restore stained glass windows in a piecemeal fashion, a few at a time. Still, Chapman makes a living at it; her studio is filled with windows waiting for repair.
The primary reason that church windows come in for restoration is that, after 75 to 100 years, the lead that holds the pieces of glass together becomes brittle and needs to be replaced. Damage from pollution and acid rain pits the glass, affecting its look and color, Chapman said.
Chapman is laboring over a window that shows the apocryphal scene of St. Patrick banishing the snakes from Ireland.
The way it works is this: Chapman makes a rubbing of the window by laying paper over the glass and then tracing its component parts, as if she were doing a gravestone rubbing.
"If I didn't have this map I'd be in so much trouble," she said, looking at a large piece of paper onto which she's already traced the outlines of the glass pieces, and which takes up almost the entire surface of a work table.
Once she's completed a map, she disassembles the window, and cleans the glass using a mild soapy detergent, one that is frequently used on horses.
If a piece of glass is chipped or broken, she paints a replica piece of glass the same color, and sandwiches the original and the replacement together in the glazing process. It's not advisable practice to paint over an old piece of glass, she said.
Most of the stained glass you see in centuries-old cathedrals and mosques is blown glass, and the color comes from the mixture of various metal salts and minerals, Chapman said. She herself does not blow glass.
After she finishes work on the glass, she replaces the old "cames," the long lead strips that join one piece of glass to the next, with new ones cut to the right size. (When you look at a stained glass window the cames appear as the dark lines that separate the glass pieces.)
Each "came" has a hollow channel into which a piece of glass fits. It's a bit like putting together a jigsaw puzzle.
Working with such a toxic heavy metal as lead demands that Chapman take precautions. While old lead was pure, modern lead is made from alloys.
Still, Chapman vents her studio when soldering, and takes blood tests annually to monitor her lead levels. At her doctor's recommendation she also takes iron supplements that "chelate," or remove, the lead from the bloodstream.
Chapman then solders the cames together and reassembles the window.
There are two objectives she keeps in mind in restoring stained glass: First, do no harm; and second, in view of future restoration efforts, anything that's done should be able to be undone.
For smaller, finer pieces of glass, both makers and restorers often rely on copper foil to join glass. Louis Comfort Tiffany, the American artisan perhaps most closely associated with the vogue for stained glass windows and lamps from the Gilded Age of the 1880s through the 1910s, was known for his use of copper foil.
It allowed him to create his famous lamps and windows in which hundreds of smaller pieces of glass, often irregular in shape, were bonded together using copper foil, permitting a remarkably detailed and dense appearance, and dazzling variations in color.
Twentieth century architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Le Corbusier incorporated stained glass into their buildings, and Marc Chagall was also commissioned to design stained glass windows for cathedrals and universities.
What's remarkable, Chapman said, is that despite a few modern improvements, "everything about the process is the same since medieval times."
There are families of glaziers who have passed the art and craft of making and repairing stained glass on through generations, she added.
Chapman grew up on Long Island, N.Y. and earned a B.F.A. at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan in the early 1980s. She began painting at the same time, because she loved the immediacy of putting paint on canvas. Stained glass was nowhere on her radar.
She also had deep ties to the Upper Valley. Her grandfather William Chapman bought what is now Chapman's Store on Fairlee's Main Street sometime in the early 20th century. Chapman was a pharmacist who mixed liniments and medical potions.
Both of Chapman's parents grew up in Vermont, and in the summer they would pile their six kids in the car and drive north to visit the grandparents. Chapman felt that Vermont was more her home than Long Island.
"This is my happy place," she said.
Chapman moved to Vermont in 1984, and earned a living as a house painter. She met her husband, Dave Richard, on a job in 1987; she was painting a house and he was building a spiral staircase. They moved to Corinth in 1987, and were married in 1990. Richard is also a musician and luthier, and runs the Corinth Coffeehouse.
Chapman got into the stained glass business in 1996 when she signed on with Greg Gorman, an artist and stained-glass restorer who lives in Lyme. At the time Gorman was working on restoring the windows at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Hanover.
Removing stained glass windows from buildings is not a job for people who are afraid of heights and sometimes grueling physical labor, or who are unable to work in methodical fashion, Gorman said.
"She wasn't afraid to tackle anything and that's what you want, someone who gets the idea and just gets on with it," he said. Chapman also had the artist's eye and feel for the more delicate work of restoration, he added.
In the years since, Gorman and Chapman have worked together on stained glass from churches in Bennington, Bradford, Barre, St. Albans, Thetford and Wilder, Vt. and Portsmouth, Colebrook, Lancaster, Hanover and Peterborough, N.H., among others.
Chapman loves restoring stained glass because, she said, it combines history, decorative arts and something else that is invisible to the naked eye, but which is at the foundation of her work: Helping to repair the churches that have deep roots in communities, and that carry with them the histories of those towns and their people.
Although raised Catholic, Chapman doesn't view the work she does repairing stained glass church windows, or the windows themselves, in religious or spiritual terms.
But she does know the effect that stained glass windows have on people, in sites as varied as the American and European cathedrals, and the ancient mosques of Turkey and Iran. The filtered light casts dappled blues, greens, yellows and reds onto stone, and fills the cavernous space with a sublime spirit.
She calls it painting with light. "You're awed and put in place. It's powerful stuff," she said.
