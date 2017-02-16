Museum removes artwork produced by immigrants as protest

Davis Museum at Wellesley College Assistant Preparator Craig Uram, left, and Curatorial Assistant Alicia LaTores, right, cover the painting Friends in a Storm Approaching, 1875-1876, by Scottish-born artist James McDougal Hart, with a black shroud at the museum, in Wellesley, Mass., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. To protest President Donald Trump's recent travel ban artworks by immigrants, or artworks given to the museum by immigrants, are to be covered with shrouds or de-installed from Thursday through Tuesday Feb. 21 to call attention to contributions that immigrants have made to culture.
Steven Senne
AP Photo
