The Latest: Gonzaga 1st top seed to play in NCAA Tournament

1:44 Malik Monk says morning shootaround woke him up Pause

0:29 Malik Monk on alleged gestures

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history

1:36 Comic Con - Meet Scott's R2D2

1:31 Kentucky celebrates title and all-tournament honors

1:45 Dominique Hawkins on his huge day

0:59 De'Aaron Fox: We're playing our best brand of basketball

1:35 Derek Willis: We're dogs and we fight through it

1:57 Mercer County takes girls' Sweet Sixteen title