Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 13-19

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe ("Emergency," ''Murder One") is 73. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 58. Actor John Slattery ("Mad Men," ''Desperate Housewives") is 55. Actress Debi Mazar is 53. Actress Quinn Cummings ("Family") is 50. Country singer Andy Griggs is 44. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 39. Actress Kathryn Fiore ("Reno 911!") is 38. Actor Sebastian Stan ("Captain America") is 35. Singer James Morrison is 33. Actress Lennon Stella ("Nashville") is 18.
Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 79. Singer David Crosby is 76. Country singer Connie Smith is 76. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 72. Actor Antonio Fargas ("Starsky and Hutch") is 71. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 71. Actress Susan St. James is 71. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 70. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 69. Cartoonist Gary Larson ("The Far Side") is 67. Actor Carl Lumbly ("Alias") is 66. Actress Jackee Harry ("Sister, Sister," ''227") is 61. Actress Marcia Gay Harden is 58. Singer Sarah Brightman is 57. Actress Susan Olsen ("The Brady Bunch") is 56. Actress Halle Berry is 51. Actress Catherine Bell ("JAG") is 49. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 47. Actress Lalanya Masters ("Barbershop") is 45. Actor Christopher Gorham ("Ugly Betty") is 43. Actress Mila Kunis is 34. Actor Lamorne Morris ("New Girl") is 34. TV personality Spencer Pratt ("The Hills") is 34.
Aug. 15: Actress Rose Marie ("The Dick Van Dyke Show") is 94. Actress Abby Dalton ("Falcon Crest") is 85. Actress Lori Nelson is 84. Actress Pat Priest ("The Munsters") is 81. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 75. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 73. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 71. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 69. Actress Phyllis Smith ("The Office") is 68. Actress Tess Harper is 67. Actor Larry Mathews ("The Dick Van Dyke Show") is 62. Actor Zeljko Ivanek ("Madam Secretary," ''Heroes") is 60. Actor Rondell Sheridan ("That's So Raven," ''Cory in the House") is 59. Actor Peter Hermann ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 50. Actress Debra Messing ("Will and Grace") is 49. Actor Anthony Anderson is 47. Actor Ben Affleck is 45. Actress Natasha Henstridge ("The Whole Nine Yards," ''Species") is 43. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 39. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 28. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega ("Big Time Rush") is 28. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 27. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 27.
Aug. 16: Actress Julie Newmar is 84. Actress-singer Ketty Lester ("Little House on the Prairie") is 83. Actress Anita Gillette is 81. Actress Carole Shelley is 78. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 78. Actor Bob Balaban ("A Mighty Wind," ''Best in Show") is 72. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 71. Actor Marshall Manesh ("How I Met Your Mother," ''Will and Grace") is 67. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 67. Actor Reginald VelJohnson ("Family Matters") is 65. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 64. Director James Cameron ("Titanic," ''The Terminator") is 63. Actor Jeff Perry ("Scandal," ''Grey's Anatomy") is 62. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 60. Actress Laura Innes ("ER") is 60. Actress Angela Bassett is 59. Singer Madonna is 59. Actor Timothy Hutton is 57. Actor Steve Carell is 55. Actor Andy Milder ("Weeds") is 49. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 45. Actor George Stults ("Seventh Heaven") is 42. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 37. Actor Cam Gigandet ("Twilight") is 35. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 31. Actress Cristin Milioti ("How I Met Your Mother") is 32. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 30. Actor Cameron Monaghan ("Gotham") is 24. Singer Greyson Chance is 20.
Aug. 17: Actor Robert DeNiro is 74. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 70. "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes is 68. Actor Robert Joy ("CSI: NY") is 66. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy's Midnight Runners is 64. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 62. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 62. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 59. Actor Sean Penn is 57. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 56. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses) is 55. Singer Maria McKee is 53. Drummer Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes is 52. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 51. Actor David Conrad ("Relativity") is 50. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 48. Singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 48. TV personality Giuliana Rancic ("Fashion Police," ''E! News") is 43. Actor Bryton James ("Family Matters") is 31. Actor Brady Corbet ("24") is 29. Actress Taissa Farmiga ("American Horror Story") is 23.
Aug. 18: Movie director Roman Polanski is 84. Actor Robert Redford is 81. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 74. Singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 72. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 65. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 62. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 60. Actor Reg E. Cathey ("House of Cards") is 59. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 59. Actor Craig Bierko ("Sex and the City," ''The Long Kiss Goodnight") is 53. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 49. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 48. Actor Christian Slater is 48. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 48. Actor Edward Norton is 48. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 47. Comedian Andy Samberg is 39. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 38. Actress Parker McKenna Posey ("My Wife and Kids") is 22.
Aug. 19: Actress Debra Paget ("Love Me Tender") is 84. Actress Diana Muldaur ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 79. Drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 78. Singer Johnny Nash is 77. Actress Jill St. John is 77. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 74. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 73. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 72. Actor Gerald McRaney is 70. Actor Jim Carter ("Downton Abbey") is 69. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 69. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 66. Actor Jonathan Frakes ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 65. Actor Peter Gallagher is 62. Actor Adam Arkin is 61. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 60. Actor Martin Donovan is 60. Singer Ivan Neville is 58. Actor John Stamos is 54. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 52. Actor Kevin Dillon ("Entourage") is 52. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 51. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 50. Country singer Clay Walker is 48. Actor Matthew Perry is 48. Rapper Fat Joe is 47. Actress Tracie Thoms ("Cold Case") is 42. Actress Erika Christensen ("Parenthood") is 35. Actress Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 35. Actress Tammin Sursok ("Pretty Little Liars") is 34. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 33. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil' Romeo) is 28.
