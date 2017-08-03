Stan Lee and Chadwick Boseman speak at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Celebrities

Golden Globes group gives away $2.8 million in show proceeds

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer

August 03, 2017 1:21 AM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Stan Lee, Patrick Stewart, Dustin Hoffman and a dozen other stars have helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association present $2.8 million in grants to film schools and arts organizations.

Chelsea Handler hosted the group's annual dinner Wednesday where it shares the proceeds from the Golden Globe Awards with various nonprofit organizations.

This year's grants include a $2 million endowment for University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and $200,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which Meryl Streep mentioned in her Golden Globes acceptance speech earlier this year.

Other beneficiaries include Ghetto Film School, the Lollipop Theater Network and Film Aid.

