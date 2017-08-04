FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, YouTube announced that the music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has become the most viewed clip on YouTube of all-time.
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, YouTube announced that the music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has become the most viewed clip on YouTube of all-time. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, YouTube announced that the music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has become the most viewed clip on YouTube of all-time. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Hit song 'Despacito' becomes most viewed video on YouTube

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

August 04, 2017 8:06 PM

NEW YORK

The music video for the No. 1 hit song "Despacito" has a new record — it's become the most popular clip on YouTube of all-time with more than three billion views.

YouTube announced Friday that Luis Fonsi's ubiquitous song with Daddy Yankee has surpassed previous record holder "See You Again," the song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from the "Furious 7" soundtrack.

"Despacito" became an international smash hit this year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Justin Bieber; that version has been viewed more than 464 million times.

"Despacito" is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. The video is also the most "liked" video on YouTube.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media

Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media 3:54

Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media
Harry Connick Jr. proud to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby 1:27

Harry Connick Jr. proud to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby

Emotional Tracy Morgan always wanted to come to Kentucky Derby 1:39

Emotional Tracy Morgan always wanted to come to Kentucky Derby

View More Video