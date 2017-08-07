Celebrities

New video highlights historic University of Illinois bells

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 5:56 AM

URBANA, Ill.

A new video of historic bells at the University of Illinois is available while the bells are silent during $160,000 in repairs.

The nearly 100-year-old bell tower is accessible from the third floor of Altgeld Hall. Video producer Anne Lukeman of the Champaign-Urbana school's public affairs office says one goal with the 10-minute video was to give a better sense of how the bells are played inside the playing cabin itself.

She says you can hear the bells everywhere on campus. But you can't otherwise hear the plunking sounds of large wooden levers that control the bells.

The hope is that the Altgeld Chimes' noontime concerts can resume next year. But public tours aren't likely to resume until a much larger renovation of Altgeld Hall is complete.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena

Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena 1:06

Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena
Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media 3:54

Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media
Harry Connick Jr. proud to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby 1:27

Harry Connick Jr. proud to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby

View More Video