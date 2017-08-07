Hackers demand millions in ransom for stolen HBO data

CORRECTS AIR DATE TO AUG 6 - This image released by HBO shows Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in an episode of "Game of Thrones," which aired Sunday, Aug. 6. An individual using the name "Mr. Smith" posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files, including some apparently related to the show "Game of Thrones," online Monday, part of what the purported hacker has claimed is a much larger trove of stolen HBO material. The dump includes scripts from five "Game of Thrones" episodes, including one upcoming episode, and a month's worth of email from the account of an HBO programming executive. HBO via AP Macall B. Polay