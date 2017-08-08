Seth MacFarlane participates in the "The Orville" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Celebrities

Seth MacFarlane favors sci-fi optimism in TV's 'The Orville'

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 10:34 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Seth MacFarlane is seeking escape from the current wave of dystopian science fiction, and his vehicle is "The Orville."

MacFarlane said Tuesday that he wants to recapture an optimistic view of the future in his new space adventure for Fox, one that echoes past "Star Trek" series.

He told a TV critics' meeting he also wants to buck the trend of serialized dramas, with each one-hour episode of "The Orville" a self-contained story.

He said continuity is provided by the characters, including the Orville captain that MacFarlane plays in the show he created.

The show set 400 years in the future will include comic elements, MacFarlane said, but isn't a satire in the style of space movies "Galaxy Quest" or Mel Brooks' "Spaceballs."

"The Orville" debuts Sept. 10 on Fox.

