Workers put up sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift in an office building across the street from the federal courthouse in Denver on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, during the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped Swift. David Zalubowski AP Photo
Celebrities

Taylor Swift wants case to serve as example to other victims

By JAMES ANDERSON and TATIANA FLOWERS Associated Press

August 09, 2017 4:27 AM

DENVER

Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the pop superstar before a concert. But they do want others to know "that you can always say no."

Swift's attorney attacked the credibility of former Denver DJ David Mueller on Tuesday, asking why a woman who reports an assault would then get sued.

Mueller sued Swift after her team told his bosses at a music station that he reached under her dress and touched her backside before a 2013 concert in Denver. He's seeking $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She's seeking a symbolic $1, saying she wants to serve as an example to other assault victims.

Swift is expected to testify.

