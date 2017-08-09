Celebrities

Patriotic 'Wolf Warrior 2' is China's biggest domestic film

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 6:21 AM

BEIJING

A patriotic film reportedly inspired by evacuations of Chinese civilians in Libya and Yemen has become China's biggest-ever grossing domestic movie.

By Wednesday, action movie "Wolf Warrior 2" had raked in more than 3.4 billion yuan ($507 million), overtaking Hong Kong director Stephen Chow's 2016 fantasy comedy "The Mermaid" in the record books.

"Wolf Warrior 2" depicts a former special forces soldier battling against insurgents and mercenaries in Africa to save trapped Chinese. Chinese media say it is based on the evacuations of Chinese civilians from Libya and Yemen that were assisted by the military.

State media reported that cinemas are sold out and audiences have been giving the film standing ovations. The official Xinhua News Agency said the film had "grabbed the heart of the nation."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena

Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena 1:06

Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena
Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media 3:54

Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media
Harry Connick Jr. proud to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby 1:27

Harry Connick Jr. proud to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby

View More Video