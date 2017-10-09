Seeing hope: FDA panel considers gene therapy for blindness

In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, photo, Beth Guardino, left, and her son, Christian, talk about the 17-year-old's life before and after gene therapy treatment for his hereditary blindness during an interview at their home in Patchogue, N.Y. Christian was diagnosed with hereditary blindness and received gene therapy as part of a study. On Thursday, Oct. 12, U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers will consider whether to recommend approval of the gene therapy. Julie Jacobson AP Photo