Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce 'Last Jedi' trailer

Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo