Kentucky musician Ben Sollee now a father of baby girl

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

October 10, 2017 4:17 PM

The Sollee family just got a little bit bigger.

Kentucky born cellist Ben Sollee, his wife Caitlin and their son Oliver welcomed new baby girl Clara Mae Sollee, who was born Oct. 5. The musician posted the birth announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday.

“Both Mommy and baby girl are healthy and happy to be home,” the post read in part. “I’m taking the next (six) weeks to be Dad, enjoy this new life, and unplug for a bit.”

Sollee, 33, who was raised in Lexington and now lives in Louisville, released “Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native” in August. The album was recorded in a cabin at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Bullitt County. Other works of his include “Half Made Man“ and “Inclusions.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

