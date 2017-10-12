Celebrities

Singer from popular Mexican band killed in Guadalajara

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:17 PM

MEXICO CITY

A singer from a regional Mexican band has been killed by gunmen in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office says it is investigating the killing of 32-year-old Ernesto Ruiz Martinez of the band Cuisillos.

In a statement, prosecutors said Ruiz was shot to death Thursday by multiple gunmen at his home.

The band posted a message on its Facebook page lamenting Ruiz's death. The band was known for its cumbias and ballads and for taking the stage dressed as Apache Indians.

The band was founded in 1987 and won a Latin Grammy in 2002.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video