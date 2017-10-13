"Suge" Knight's girlfriend pleads in video sale case

FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo Toi-Lin Kelly reacts as she is interviewed by The Associated Press about her fiance Marion "Suge" Knight at his defense attorney's offices in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kelly has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in Knight's murder trial. Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service and she also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo