FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo Toi-Lin Kelly reacts as she is interviewed by The Associated Press about her fiance Marion "Suge" Knight at his defense attorney's offices in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kelly has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in Knight's murder trial. Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service and she also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video.
Celebrities

"Suge" Knight's girlfriend pleads in video sale case

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 12:52 AM

LOS ANGELES

The girlfriend of Marion "Suge" Knight has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in his murder trial.

Toi-Lin Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service.

She also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video of Knight hitting two men with his truck two years ago. One man died and Knight is charged with his murder.

The surveillance video was sealed by the court because it was evidence in Knight's trial. Kelly sold the video to tabloid website TMZ for $55,000.

Her business partner, Mark Blankenship, also is facing conspiracy charges.

