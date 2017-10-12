Celebrities

The Latest: Aldean strikes defiant tone in return

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 11:25 PM

TULSA, Okla.

The Latest on country singer Jason Aldean's return to the stage (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Country star Jason Aldean took a defiant tone as he resumed his tour almost two weeks after a gunman opened fire during his show in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.

Aldean said he won't be shaken by anyone trying to make Americans live in fear.

Three songs into his Thursday performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Aldean said he wanted fans to enjoy the show concertgoers at the Route 91 festival didn't get to see because of the shooting.

Fans cheered, pumped their fists and held up American flags during Aldean's five-minute speech.

Aldean canceled three shows last week out of respect for the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.

___

9:50 p.m.

Country star Jason Aldean has returned to the stage after cancelling tour dates following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and leaving nearly 500 injured. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Aldean resumed his tour Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He canceled shows in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, last week out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.

The singer visited shooting victims still in a Las Vegas hospital Sunday. The day before, Aldean performed on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims.

___

4 p.m.

Country star Jason Aldean is set to make an emotional return to the stage after cancelling concerts following the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and leaving nearly 500 injured. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Aldean is set to resume his tour Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He canceled shows in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, last week out of respect for the victims and to mourn.

The singer visited shooting victims in a Las Vegas hospital Sunday. The day before, Aldean performed Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to victims and the late rock superstar.

