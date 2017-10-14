Public memorial set for victim of Las Vegas shootings

Celebrities

October 14, 2017

TEWKSBURY, Mass.

A public memorial service has been scheduled for a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The service for Rhonda LeRocque, of Tewksbury, is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School.

A wake was held on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.

LeRocque's mother, Priscilla Champagne, says her daughter was at the concert with her husband, Jason, their 6-year-old daughter and her father-in law.

The daughter and father-in-law left the event before the shots were fired.

Champagne says LeRocque's husband was next to her when she was shot.

