Celebrities

Mississippi man gets 60 years for molesting girls

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:31 AM

GRETNA, La.

A Mississippi man found guilty of molesting two Louisiana girls in 2015 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office says 33-year-old Billy Joe Howard, of Kiln, was convicted last week of sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13 and indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.

Authorities say the victims were ages 11 and 7 when the abuse occurred.

According to evidence presented at trial, Howard met the children after meeting their mothers through a dating website.

State District Judge Henry Sullivan sentenced Howard on Thursday to 40 years for the sexual battery and 20 years for the indecent behavior. He ordered the sentences to run consecutively, given that there were two separate victims and crimes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video