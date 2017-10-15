FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades.
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades. Photo by Vince Bucci
James Corden catches flak for joking about Harvey Weinstein

October 15, 2017 2:32 PM

Television talk show host James Corden is facing a backlash over jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein.

Corden made a string of quips about Weinstein and the sexual misconduct allegations against him during a Hollywood charity event Friday. Corden joked about Weinstein in a bathtub and said "he'll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of his Weinstein's accusers, chided Corden on Sunday on Twitter, saying "shame on this pig."

Rose McGowan, another Weinstein accuser, tweeted that Corden's jokes show "EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are."

The host of "The Late Late Show" has not publicly responded.

British police announced Sunday that more sexual assault charges were being brought against Weinstein. The Hollywood producer has insisted any sexual acts were consensual.

