Showrunner alleges sexual harassment by Bob Weinstein

FILE - In this March 28, 2005 file photo, Miramax co-founder Bob Weinstein appears at a premiere of "Sin City," in Los Angeles. Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike. Amanda Segel, a producer of the sci-fi series "The Mist," claims Bob Weinstein made continued romantic overtures, according to a story published Tuesday by Variety. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo