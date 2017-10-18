Luke Bryan seen at 2017 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Luke Bryan seen at 2017 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Sanford Myers
Luke Bryan seen at 2017 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Sanford Myers

Celebrities

Country stars honor shooting victims at CMT Artists show

Associated Press

October 18, 2017 10:07 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Country singer Jason Aldean and other stars honored victims of a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas instead of handing out awards at the CMT Artists of the Year show.

The awards show Wednesday night pivoted to focus on victims of the shooting, as well as those recovering from hurricanes and wildfires, with a night of somber tributes, inspirational anthems and voices lifted in harmony.

Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting started Oct. 1, stood on stage with the night's other award winners, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, to dedicate the night to music fans.

Aldean closed out the show with a group performance of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video