Pictures of French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, left, and Pierre Berge are displayed at the Yves Saint Laurent museum, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Less than three weeks since the inauguration of a Paris-based museum dedicated to him, The Yves Saint Laurent museum has opened its doors to the public in Marrakech, the Moroccan city beloved by the fashion designer. Thibault Camus AP Photo

Celebrities

New Yves Saint Laurent museum opens in Marrakech

Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:06 AM

MARRAKECH, Morocco

The Yves Saint Laurent museum in Marrakech, the Moroccan city beloved by the fashion designer, has opened its doors to the public.

It comes less than three weeks after a Paris-based museum dedicated to him opened.

The Marrakech museum, designed by the French architectural firm Studio KO, sprawls across an area of 4,000 square meters (4,783 square yards) and is located near the Majorelle Garden, which Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé bought in 1980.

It features a permanent exhibition featuring the work of the prolific French couturier, who died in 2008. It includes an exhibit hall, an auditorium, a library, a bookshop and a restaurant.

The museum was inaugurated Oct. 14 by the wife Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Lalla Salma, alongside actresses Catherine Deneuve and Marisa Berenson.

