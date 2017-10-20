Celebrities

Brown orchestra conductor let go days before concert

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 5:17 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Brown University officials say their orchestra conductor has been relieved of his duties ahead of the upcoming weekend concerts.

The Providence Journal reports Brandon Keith Brown is no longer serving as a visiting assistant professor of music and orchestra conductor at the Ivy League school.

A university spokesman says she is not at liberty to disclose the details. Brown said Thursday he was unable to comment.

The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper reported orchestral students had complained about Brown's leadership. A member of the orchestra told The Journal that members felt "chastised and belittled at every rehearsal."

Brown had joined the university in May.

Daniel Harp, cello and chamber music teacher at the university, will take over as a guest conductor for this weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video