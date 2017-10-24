In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, artist Danny Acosta completes lettering the Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A. marker Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Key West, Fla. One of the most-photographed tourism icons in the Florida Keys was pummeled by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, stripping most of the paint and a large chunk of stucco.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, artist Danny Acosta completes lettering the Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A. marker Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Key West, Fla. One of the most-photographed tourism icons in the Florida Keys was pummeled by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, stripping most of the paint and a large chunk of stucco. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Rob O'Neal
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, artist Danny Acosta completes lettering the Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A. marker Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Key West, Fla. One of the most-photographed tourism icons in the Florida Keys was pummeled by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, stripping most of the paint and a large chunk of stucco. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Rob O'Neal

Celebrities

Key West marker restored after Hurricane Irma

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 3:56 AM

KEY WEST, Fla.

Artists have restored one of the most photographed tourism icons in the Florida Keys after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The last brush strokes were placed on the "Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A." marker Monday.

The red, yellow, black and white marker, a massive 4-ton cement monument that resembles a giant marine navigational buoy, is located beside the Atlantic Ocean. It proclaims that Key West is 90 miles from Havana.

Irma pummeled the marker Sept. 10, knocking out a large piece of stucco and stripping much of its paint.

Despite damage to the marker, Key West was not seriously impacted by Hurricane Irma's passage through the Keys. The region reopened to visitors Oct. 1, although some harder-hit areas of the 125-mile island chain continue to recover.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video