After a best-seller, novelist John Green lays bare his mind

FILE - In this July 21, 2015, file photo, author John Green attends the premiere of "Paper Towns" in New York. Green’s new novel, “Turtles All The Way Down” centers around a 16-year-old girl with obsessive compulsive disorder, like Green himself, but she’s thrust into the role of a teen detective trying to locate a missing billionaire while falling for his son. Photo by Evan Agostini