New Orleans Public Library adds movie streaming service

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:09 AM

NEW ORLEANS

People who have a New Orleans library card and internet access can now see more than 30,000 movies for free.

The New Orleans Public Library says it has added the film-streaming service Kanopy to its electronic offerings.

The service was created in 2008 for college and university libraries, but officials announced last November that public libraries also could join.

The library's emailed announcement says 60 percent of Kanopy's movies are documentaries. Others range from silent movies to anime.

The East Baton Rouge Public Library is among systems already offering Kanopy.

About 60 percent of its movies are documentaries, but others include classic films ranging from Charlie Chaplin's "Modern Times" to "Rashomon." More recent movies even include anime such as "Patema Inverted" and "A Letter to Momo."

Content highlights include feature films, rare and hard to find titles, and classic films, according to the news release.

The Louisiana collection includes "Mardi Gras: Made in China - Globalization Gone Wild" and "The Farm, Angola Prison US: Inside One of America's Most Famous prisons" and "J'ai ete au bal" about Cajun and Zydeco music, and "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

