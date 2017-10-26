Celebrities

Shyamalan's 'Glass,' to film in shuttered mental hospital

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:33 AM

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

An empty Pennsylvania mental hospital will be full when M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film "Glass" starts shooting there next week.

The film, starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy is the final chapter in a superhero trilogy that also includes 2000's "Unbreakable" and last year's surprise hit, "Split."

The stars and others are expected to film at the former Allentown State Hospital starting Monday. Sharon Pinkenson, director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office, says the set will be closed so stargazers won't have a chance to see the cast.

Shyamalan, who was raised in Lower Merion Township, began filming earlier this month in other locations in Philadelphia.

The Allentown State Hospital filming is expected to last for a few weeks. The hospital was built in 1912 and closed in 2010.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video