FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014 file photo, Rose McGowan arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. McGowan is scheduled to address The Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in her first public remarks since being named as one of the victims of alleged abuse by disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Celebrities

Rose McGowan to kick off Women's Convention in Detroit

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:11 AM

DETROIT

Actress Rose McGowan is scheduled to make her first public remarks since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

McGowan is slated to deliver the opening remarks at The Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday, and will participate in another panel on sexual abuse in schools.

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW." The Hollywood Reporter says McGowan confirmed she was referring to Weinstein.

The New York Times reported that Weinstein paid a financial settlement of $100,000 to McGowan in 1997 over an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

A Weinstein representative has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

