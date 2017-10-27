Art exhibit in Lebanon takes on civil war's old wounds

Zena El Khalil's art exhibit has tapped into wounds that are more than 40 years old in war-scarred Lebanon.
"Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon" is being hosted in a landmark building in central Beirut that's a powerful reminder of the country's 1975-1990 civil war. Pockmarked and riddled with bullet holes, it stands on the former demarcation line that bisected Beirut into warring sections: east and west, Muslim and Christian.
The nearly 100-year-old house became a favorite for snipers during the war. El Khalil has brought her work to what is now the Beit Beirut museum — paintings, photographs, videos, installations and recorded poetry from over 100 locations around Lebanon. The exhibit is the first in Beit Beirut, which was declared a cultural center in 2003 when the city bought it.
