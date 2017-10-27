Celebrities

Art of central Illinois veterans to open in East Peoria

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 5:44 AM

EAST PEORIA, Ill.

An art exhibit featuring works by central Illinois veterans is set to open in East Peoria.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the Veterans' Art Show will open on Nov. 1 in the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center Gallery on the school's East Peoria campus. The show will feature two-dimensional and three-dimensional works submitted by Peoria-area veterans. On Nov. 9, there will be a free public reception in the gallery.

Another show in the ICC Art Gallery 336B that's located in the Academic Building of the school will feature paintings by British contemporary artist Mark David Lloyd. That exhibit will also open Nov. 1.

