Thai king's cremated remains prepared for enshrinement

Thai officials hug as smoke rises from the royal crematorium of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, early Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The funeral for Bhumibol takes place over five days and began Wednesday with his son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, performing Buddhist merit-making rites before chanting monks and officials in immaculate white uniforms. Wason Wanichakorn AP Photo