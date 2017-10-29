The Latest: Astros tie it 4-all on Gurriel 3-run homer

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.