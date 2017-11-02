The Latest: Spacey's agent, publicist part ways with actor

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Jeremy Piven attends the CBS Summer Soiree during the 2017 Summer TCA's in Studio City, Calif. CBS says it's investigating a sexual harassment allegation against Piven, who currently stars in the CBS series, "Wisdom of the Crowd." Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar claimed in posts on her Twitter account Monday, Oct. 30, that the Emmy-winning "Entourage" star groped her on two occasions. Photo by Richard Shotwell