Britain's Prince Charles talks with young adults during the Commonwealth Youth Summit at University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus in Semenyh, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived in Malaysia for the second stop of an 11-day trip to strengthen ties between Britain and Asian countries.
Celebrities

Prince Charles views Islamic art on first visit to Malaysia

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:14 AM

SELANGOR, Malaysia

Prince Charles began his first visit to Malaysia on Friday by touring a museum of Islamic art and meeting with students from Commonwealth nations.

In a speech at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, the Prince of Wales said he has "always been fascinated by Malaysia's rich cultural and racial diversity which . is something to be both cherished and celebrated."

Charles also visited the University of Nottingham Malaysia campus in Selangor, where he officiated at a Commonwealth Youth Summit and met with students from across the region.

He and his wife, Camilla, are to meet Prime Minister Najib Razak before attending a gala dinner to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

They also are to visit Sarawak and Perak, as well as George Town in Penang, originally named Prince of Wales Island.

They started their 11-day tour of Asia with visits to Singapore and Brunei. The last stop of their tour will be India.

