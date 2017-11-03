FILE - In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Paz de la Huerta attends the Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of "Bare" at the SVA Theatre in New York. The actress accused Weinstein of raping her two times in 2010 in a CBS News report that aired Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The Manhattan district attorney’s office confirms it is investigating the claims along with New York police detectives. Weinstein through his spokeswoman has denied de la Huerta’s accusations.
Celebrities

NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 4:09 PM

NEW YORK

New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment.

Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce also said that if Weinstein were in New York now and the assault allegation were recent, "we'd go right away and make the arrest. No doubt."

But he said that since Weinstein was in another state and the allegations were years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.

