Former Disney star Ross Lynch goes very dark in film role

FILE - In this May 4, 2015 file photo, Ross Lynch arrives at Paley Center For Media Presents Family Night With "Austin & Ally" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lynch has taken on one of the toughest film assignments you can get, making a cannibalistic serial killer likable. The “Austin and Ally” star plays Jeffrey Dahmer in “My Friend Dahmer” as a high school student, long before he went on his murderous rampages. Photo by Richard Shotwell