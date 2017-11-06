Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo by Vianney Le Caer
Celebrities

Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'

Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:29 AM

LONDON

Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film "Justice League," Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior ad addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

