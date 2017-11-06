FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Luke Harding, the Guardian's Moscow-based correspondent, speaks during his interview to Echo Moskvy
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Luke Harding, the Guardian's Moscow-based correspondent, speaks during his interview to Echo Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia. Harding, who has reported on the so-called “Steele Dossier” compiled on Donald Trump, has a book coming out Nov. 16, 2017. Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, that Harding’s “Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win” will be a detailed narrative on Trump’s connections with the Russians.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Luke Harding, the Guardian's Moscow-based correspondent, speaks during his interview to Echo Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia. Harding, who has reported on the so-called “Steele Dossier” compiled on Donald Trump, has a book coming out Nov. 16, 2017. Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, that Harding’s “Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win” will be a detailed narrative on Trump’s connections with the Russians.

Celebrities

Guardian journalist has book coming on Trump and Russia

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:12 AM

NEW YORK

A journalist who has reported on the so-called "Steele Dossier" compiled on Donald Trump has a book coming out Nov. 16.

Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday that Luke Harding's "Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win" will be a detailed narrative on Trump's connections with the Russians.

Harding is a foreign correspondent for The Guardian. He met last year with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, whose dossier on Trump contains explosive allegations about the president and Russia. The book also investigates such Trump aides and family members as Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager who was indicted last week for money laundering and other charges.

Harding said in a statement that the Trump-Russia story is one of "follow the money," a phrase dating back to the Watergate scandals.

"The key to the Trump-Russia story is being able to follow the money, see what deals were made when and by whom, and what relationships were being cultivated and why," he said.

According to Vintage, a Penguin Random House imprint, "Harding identifies companies, real-estate transactions, offshore banks, international banks, computer hacking, secret meetings, dead spies, a multimillion-dollar trail of money with circumspect payouts and a surfeit of evidence that led to the most shocking election in American history."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video