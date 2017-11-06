AP says it got 1 complaint filed by employee against Oreskes

FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Michael Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. The Associated Press said it received a single complaint of "unwelcome and inappropriate verbal communication" by former executive Michael Oreskes, who lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports. Oreskes was vice president and senior managing editor at the AP from 2008 to 2015. Chuck Zoeller, File AP Photo