Television Academy expels Harvey Weinstein for life

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein speaks during a press conference for the film "Woman in Gold" at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. Leadership of the Television Academy, which bestows the Emmy Awards, voted Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, to expel Weinstein from its ranks for life. The decision is the latest honor that Weinstein has lost in the wake of allegations he sexually harassed dozens of women. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo