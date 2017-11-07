Celebrities

Public hearings set for Ambler Road Project in Alaska

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:10 AM

FARIBANKS, Alaska

Federal officials have scheduled public meetings to hear Alaska residents' thoughts on a proposed 200-mile (322-kilometer) road that would connect Northwest Alaska with the Dalton Highway and Fairbanks, but wouldn't be open to the public.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the Ambler Road Project has been in the works since 2014, drawing criticism from Interior Alaska residents concerned about industrial contamination and increased access to hunting and fishing grounds. The road would be closed to the public and only be open for mine access.

The hearings are a part of the Federal Bureau of Land Management's environmental impact statement on the project, which must be completed before permitting can begin.

Proponents of the project say concerns will be addressed as the project continues to go through studies and permitting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video